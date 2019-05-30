LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - The family of a man killed two years ago sought closure at the killer’s sentencing Thursday.
Willie Normand Jr. was murdered and robbed by Shaunice McKinley back in 2017. Despite plenty of evidence, McKinley was reluctant to own up to her crime – even denying it when FOX5 spoke to her in a jailhouse interview.
Andrea Hulihan said she’s been looking for some sort of closure ever since. She said the first step was McKinley owning up to her crimes, which she eventually did.
Hulihan said part two was getting to speak at McKinley’s sentencing.
"I wanted her to know that I don't hate her. I don't want to walk around with hate in my heart because it's not going to do me any good," said Hulihan.
"Now that she's in jail, try to get a different frame of thought. Think about what you did and just hope that you come out and never do something like that again."
McKinley’s set to spend at least a decade behind bars. Hulihan said she would consider visiting her in prison.
