LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Metro Police continued to search for the man who abandoned his 10-year-old nephew after a fiery crash in east Las Vegas.
Prosecutors charged Jonathan Mora, 23, with murder. As of Wednesday, he was still on the run.
“It’s unreal to me,” April Jimenez said about the passing of her son. “He did not deserve this.”
Mora is the brother of Zion’s father, according to Jimenez.
Zion died at Sunrise Hospital after sustaining critical injuries in the Sept. 15 crash.
Jimenez said Zion spent the night at his grandparent’s home. Around 11:30 p.m., Zion got into a Nissan Altima with Mora.
“He had been drinking,” Jimenez said. “My baby never made it back.” Police did not indicate alcohol was a factor in the crash.
In a warrant, a Metro detective wrote Mora was driving 110 miles per hour before he crashed into a 2015 Toyota Camry. The Nissan caught fire.
Police said Mora took off and left Zion and another passenger in the car. Zion died, the second passenger suffered critical injuries.
“Whatever state of mind he was in you don’t leave a baby in a burning car,” Jimenez said.
Police said Mora left the scene and rushed over to his parent’s home. He told them about the crash then took off.
“[I think] he is in Mexico. That’s what the word is. That is what I believe,” Jimenez said.
Metro Police did not respond to requests for an update on the investigation Wednesday. The District Attorney’s Office also did not respond to comment related to the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.