LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – A pharmaceutical company said it will cut the costs for its insulin medication but some people with the disease said it’s not enough.
“Producing insulin is pennies,” said Executive Director for Nevada Diabetes Association Sarah Gleich. “And now we're looking at retail costs for even a fast-acting insulin … at $400 to $500 dollars per vial."
Gleich is not only the executive director of the valley nonprofit but she also has the disease.
"I've been Type I for more than 30 years," said Gleich.
Medication for diabetes has been on the rise since the 90’s. In 1996, insulin retailed for as little as $20 per vial.
Gleich said families are making huge sacrifices to pay for their medication.
"We hear people calling us all the time saying this is such a burden,” said Gleich. “If you go on any social media site, you can see that people are going to Mexico and Canada and fleeing the country just to get these same insulins that are so much cheaper. More and more people are saying they're not going to take this anymore. We need to do something about this. This is ridiculous."
Insulin can go a little or a long way.
"A vial for me can last about a month. But it could last somebody just a week."
While insurance can help, Gleich said the medication is still expensive and sometimes not carried by their insurance.
“So they're like, 'what do I do?’ Do I keep my kid as healthy as possible? Or do you get the other one and it might not work as well?'"
The rising costs sparked national outrage. In response, pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly said it would manufacture the drug at $137.35 per vial.
Gleich said the drop in price is a step in the right direction but it’s not enough.
"Anything that the market can do to reduce prices is going to be helpful,” said Gleich. “However, I think it's just a band aid. And it will eventually fall off. The industry needs to do more."
