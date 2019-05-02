LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - A valley dog walking service has been helping foster dogs get adopted. Pathfinder Pup takes rescues on hikes around the valley to help promote their adoption.
"We take either a shelter dog or rescue dog for the morning, hike them, take tons of photos, promote them, boost them like an ad and then they get adopted," Pathfinder Pup founder Christopher Morgan said.
Stephanie Gregerson with On My Way Home Rescue said the dogs come back from their hikes upbeat but relaxed, which helps when families come looking to adopt.
"They love the stimulation from everything that's out here,” Gregerson said. “Everything from the smallest flower that they're sniffing to a bunny that they see go by; it means a lot to them, and yes, encountering other animals and other people is a really big deal, but it just feeds their spirit as well."
Most of Pathfinder Pup’s business comes from their other clients – usually busy families who don’t have time to exercise their four-legged friends.
Pathfinder Pup offered a discount for FOX5 viewers. Use the promo code “Fox5” on their website for $10 off your first hike.
For more info on dogs up for adoption through On My Way Home Rescue, click here.
