HENDERSON, Nevada (FOX5) Lola, a King Charles Cavalier spaniel and Pepper, a rescue chinchilla rabbit became an unlikely pair of friends that provide therapy for each other.
When Lola the Cavalier was only a few weeks old, she got terribly sick with syringomyelia, a spinal cord condition. Then she met Pepper the rabbit.
"Pepper would hop over to Lola and seemed to be comforting her. She would rub her nose against Lola as if to be almost petting he," Pepper and Lola's "mom" Courtney Donaker said.
That's when Courtney realized Pepper became more than just Lola's friend, she became her therapy animal.
"A service dog who is here to help humans actually needed her own help and found it in the unlikely animal," Donaker said.
The remarkable bond between both the pup and the bunny was not left unnoticed. They became an instant online sensation, having more than 32,000 followers on their Instagram account.
Courtney said "sometimes the unlikeliest friends can have the most beautiful friendship."
She said what shocks their family the most is the undeniable love and support the two give each other.
"Considering that Lola is a hunting dog, usually Pepper would (have been) her prey."
Although they're very different, Courtney said she never questions their love.
"Love is just wonderful and remarkable and you can find it in the most wonderful surprising places."
