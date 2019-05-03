LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - A record 204 measles cases have spread across the U.S. and two cases have been confirmed in southern Nevada.
The Southern Nevada Health District held a health fair Friday to emphasize the importance of vaccinations.
"Get your immunizations, get them up to date. This is the best way to protect you and your family," SNHD chief health officer Dr. Joe Iser said.
Dr. Iser said to check vaccine records for those unaware if they received two doses of the MMR vaccine.
"But if you don't know, you can always come in and you can go to your own doctor, and they do a blood draw." "They can check to see whether or not there are protective titers," Dr. Iser said.
The CDC recommends adults born between 1957 and 1989 to get a booster shot if they are unsure if they received the vaccine.
"There wasn't a measles vaccine when I was a kid. My sister and I both got the measles. And it was terrifying," Cribs for Kids representative Kim Amato said.
The vaccine is 97 percent effective from protecting people from the virus Iser said.
Kim says with the amount of tourists that come through the valley, she's scared they may infect others. "We get a lot of international travelers here, everyone needs to check their shot record."
