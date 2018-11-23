NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nevada (FOX5) - While many people were out shopping for deals Friday morning, one valley dance teacher was planning a surprise for two of his students.
Tyrell Rolle, better known as Mr. T, runs Studio 305 “Home of the Rolle Project” in North Las Vegas.
“This was a dream of mine and my mom’s three years ago to work with underprivileged kids and at-risk kids … giving them the tools and the foundation of, ‘hey, I can do anything I put my mind to,’” he said.
The Lion King is playing at the Smith Center this week. Rolle was a cast member when the show was in Las Vegas seven years ago. He said since it’s back in town, he was inspired to get some of his students to the show.
“Knowing that half of them can’t afford to go see this show, it was our goal to make it possible,” he said.
Friday morning two Lion King cast members made a guest appearance at one of Studio 305’s workshop and taught them some of the dance steps from the iconic show.
Christopher McKenzie is a dancer and dance captain for the Lion King.
“I love just being that spirit coming back and giving back to the kids … the youth is our tomorrow,” he said.
The biggest surprise of the day was for Holidai, 6, and Tanaya, 10. Mr. T gave each girl a ticket to see the Lion King. They said they weren’t expecting to meet any cast members or see the show.
“I was like really star struck because I love the Lion King and it’s been my dream to like watch the show live and see people from the show,” said Tanaya.
Holidai said it's her dream to dance in the Lion King one day.
Mr. T said he had to dig a little into his own pockets to make it happen.
“It’s all worth it when I know I changed somebody’s life. You know I might be back on a bill or two but then hey I get back up because I see the growth in my kids.”
You’re looking at a bunch of future Lion King stars. Studio 305 provides dance classes for underprivileged and at-risk kids. This morning their dance teacher Tyrell Rolle surprised the kids w/ a lesson from cast members & 2 kids got free tickets to see the show! 🦁 pic.twitter.com/D1cjREqOSf— Kyla Galer (@kylagaler) November 23, 2018
In addition to dancing in Lion King several years ago, Mr. T was also contestant on So You Think You Can Dance and was a Cirque dancer. More recently, he was awarded FOX5’s Shining Star for teaching dance to low income students at Studio 305.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.