HENDERSON, Nevada (FOX5) – A couple married for 65 years revealed their secret to a successful relationship. Joe and Monica Buzzelli live in the Delmar Gardens of Green Valley retirement community. They fell in love in high school, stayed together until they both graduated college and tied knot.
Eighty-five-year-old Monica and 86-year-old Joe worked as educators in Minnesota until they retired in Pahrump. Due to health issues, they moved to a retirement community where they take care of each other.
Sixty-five years later, they're still deeply in love, holding hands and constantly making each other laugh.
Joe said it's been "a lot of hard work in order to make the bills, buy a house and ... ."
“Keep me happy!” Monica interjected.
"Yeah, keep you happy!" Joe said.
Monica and Joe said their relationship isn’t always perfect.
“There's been hard times, but you work together and get over it and if you don't do that, then you go downhill. We want to go uphill," Monica said.
Feb. 14 will be the couple’s 65th Valentine’s Day together.
There’s another thing Monica and Joe said makes their relationship tick. Watch the video above to find out more of their "secrets."
