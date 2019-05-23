LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - There’s a new place in Las Vegas that’s teaching kids how to code and making it fun at the same time.
“We’re preparing our kids right now for the future and we don’t even know what jobs there are going to be when he graduates in 12 years,” said one parent. “For sure, everything he would learn would need to have some kind of coding.”
Code Ninjas has two locations in the valley where kids can learn how to make their own video game.
“If most kids try to sit down and try to do coding in school with one teacher and 30 or 40 kids or try to do it at home, they’re going to get bored after awhile,” said Code Ninja owner, Craig Barishman. “They’re going to sit there and just type type type type type. But with this, we have breaks where they start to dance around -- just stuff to get them so interested in technology, they don’t want to leave our store.”
Code Ninjas works with kids from six to 14. The “instructors” are high school students. Barishman said it helps the kids relax and retain the information in an easy-going environment.
“It does kind of blow my mind when you realize they’re learning all the foundations of programming like way before I did so if they decide they really like this too and they go into it. They’re going to go into it way ahead of me,” said 17-year-old Code Ninjas Sensei, Dalen Noice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.