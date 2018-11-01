LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Hundreds filled Temple Beth Sholom in northwest Las Vegas Thursday night to mourn the 11 lives lost in Pittsburgh, and stand in solidarity.
Jewish leaders, pastors, and others from the faith community lit 11 candles in honor of the 11 victims in Pittsburgh.
Members of the Anti-Defamation League spoke about how anti-Semitic rhetoric is on the rise. They said there were five incidents in Nevada in the past nine days, including students finding swastikas on their dorms.
Metro Police pledged their support to continue to help people of all faiths feel safe.
Members of the Jewish community said seeing such an outpouring of support, is helping them find comfort during a heartbreaking time.
"Wonderful to see so many members of the community, so many faiths coming together and also to bring my family. We're teaching about their heritage, their identity and seeing this outpouring of support, as well as for their mom and I," Jeffery Buchbaum said.
