LAS VEGAS(FOX5)-- A newly-launched campaign in the valley will help more women enter management in the culinary field, all to change the status quo of surprisingly few females as head chefs or restaurateurs.
According to research from documentary A Fine Line, although more than 50 percent of women graduate culinary school, only 7 percent of women become executive chefs or own their own restaurant.
"We've been slowly and mightily growing with women-- but when I got here [to Las Vegas] I can't even think of a single woman executive chef," said Elizabeth Blau, who helped launch the Women's Hospitality Initiative to promote, educate and mentor more women in culinary management.
Blau's career spans several decades, launching numerous restaurants nationwide and notably with Wynn and MGM properties across the Strip.
"It's puzzling to understand why there's such gender inequity. I was taught by my mother and grandmother to cook," she said, noting that the disparity may be tied to a lack of efforts to teach women business, negotiation, and management skills.
"Make sure we're not leaving any women behind." she said.
The first event for the Women's Hospitality Initiative will be February 18 at UNLV, featuring the screening of the documentary "A fine Line".
More information can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.