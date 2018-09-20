LAS VEGAS (FOX5) On June 16, Cambria Urgola, her boyfriend and their 9-month-old baby were spending the day together as a family.
"We were headed to Floyd Lamb Park for a family day," Cambria Urgola said. "I had the day off, daddy was off."
They were at the intersection of El Capitan and Brent Lane when they were t-boned by a Mercedes. Urgola said the one thing she remembers, was her son Wyatt wasn't crying after the crash.
"He went into cardiac arrest," she said. "They had a hard time getting his heart beating and getting him to have a pulse again."
Urgola's father said he also remembers that day, rushing to the hospital to see baby Wyatt.
"It was the saddest thing we've ever seen," Randy Urgola said. "He died twice in front of us."
Wyatt suffered a spinal injury, was in a coma and was in critical care for three months at University Medical Center.
"He was just hooked up to everything and everywhere," Randy said of his grandson. "It was something no one should have to go through."
Randy came to UMC and sat by Wyatt's side all day, everyday, sometimes 12 hours a day.
"No parent or grandparent should ever have to see this," Randy said.
The Urgolas said Wyatt was in such bad shape, doctors kept warning them, they didn't think he was going to make it.
"He fought for his life here for two months," Randy said outside of UMC.
Wyatt has been stable enough that he could be moved to Baltimore for spinal therapy. His family said he's currently only mobile from the neck down, but they're looking forward to Wyatt proving doctors wrong again.
"I see him do things. When doctors aren't looking, he does things," Cambria said. "I know he'll get there."
Wyatt's family said he wouldn't be where he is, getting the care he is, without the staff of surgeons, doctors and nurses at UMC.
Wyatt will be in Baltimore for two to three months for intensive therapy. His family said hospital bills are now in the millions of dollars. This Saturday they are hosting an event at Tommy Rockers. The event is free and there will be raffles and prizes, all the money raised will go to Wyatt's recovery.
The family also has a Gofundme set up. The family also posts updates on Wyatt's recovery to his Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.