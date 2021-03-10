LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Not every senior can make it to mass vaccination sites, especially those who are homebound.
That's why local nonprofit Nevada Senior Services hosted its own vaccine site to immunize 100 at-risk seniors on Wednesday.
"We've been talking to all the people that've been locked in their homes, people with chronic diseases, and getting their willingness to come out to us as a trusted location," said Jeffrey Klein, president of Nevada Senior Services.
Those efforts resulted in the pop-up event, which prioritized appointments for Nevada's most vulnerable and homebound seniors.
"Eighty percent of the people who've died are seniors," Klein said.
Medical students from Touro University who are authorized to administer the vaccine also came to lend a hand.
"They arrived like a band of angels in our parking lot," Klein said.
"The health district is really gearing towards the big mass events, and so we're able to be in a position where they will hand us off the vaccine to go give to some of these smaller populations, these populations who very much still need it," said Aaron Storey, a physician assistant student at Touro University.
Many seniors with mobility issues or technology barriers are facing difficulty leaving their homes to get the vaccine.
"Getting a senior who's been locked in, out of their home, is really a difficult task," Klein said.
Nevada Senior Services staff helped to arrange transportation for many of their clients, utilizing RTC, for example. The health of caregivers of these seniors is just as important. That's why they were given vaccine priority as well.
"I take care of myself, so I will be able to take care of my people at home," said Charlene Thrower, a caregiver who received her first shot Wednesday. "Being a caregiver, I have to go out more than I normally would."
It's been a tough year for Thrower. She has had to go out in the face of a deadly virus for the needs of three people, including herself, for things like doctors appointments.
"I have appointments for myself, and my husband who is a diabetic, and my brother-in-law who's challenged," Thrower said.
She was pleased with her decision to get vaccinated and said the shot didn't hurt at all.
"I am happy I decided to go ahead and get the shot, because I know it's necessary for my health and the people around me," Thrower said.
Klein said moments like these were a part of their mission this week.
"Family caregivers who've been afraid to leave their loved ones, their mothers, their spouse in the house, unable to take a nap because they're afraid of what will happen to them, here they are. And they see the light at the end of the tunnel," Klein said.
The medical students and vaccine administrators have been working events like these, on top of their studies.
"A lot of the students are getting swamped with upwards of 40 to 60 hours a week, and you have to study for an exam at the end of the month. And so it can get very busy," Storey said.
He said it's all part of the job, saving lives. But being a student during the pandemic, he said, is odd at times.
"Feels a little lonely," Storey said. "For the clinical year, it's a little intimidating because you're going out to clinics, you're going out to hospitals ... you're surrounded by the pandemic and all that entails, possibly bringing the virus back home to family members and all that, and needing to quarantine yourself."
Thankfully now, he said he's fully vaccinated. And good thing, because vaccine administrators are in extremely high demand.
"Demand is very high for us right now, and I think a lot of people who are out in the field, actually practicing medicine, are definitely feeling it," said Story. "And so this is kind of an opportunity for students to really help pitch in with the medicine community and really help out."
Contributions like his at events like this are critical to the cause.
"Sometimes you just gotta slow down, and just realize what kind of help you're doing for the community, and especially for this population that are so at risk for the virus," Storey said.
