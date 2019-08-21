LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A fire at a vacant house in the central Las Vegas Valley closed nearby streets as crews fought to put the fire out early Wednesday morning.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue spokesman Tim Szymanski said the fire started around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 21 at 3011 Alta Drive between Valley View Boulevard and Rancho Drive. The house is located directly across from Our Lady of Las Vegas Catholic Church near Springs Preserve.
UPDATE: TOC: 2:32AM. 3011 Alta Dr. heavy fire in very large 1-sto vacant house, previously burned, several master streams in operation, have bulk of fire out, no injuries reported, cause U/I. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/serzXAPQPi— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) August 21, 2019
Alta was closed from Rancho to Campbell Drive as crews responded to the area.
No one was injured during the fire. Officials are still working to determine the cause of the fire.
