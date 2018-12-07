car dealership fire 2.JPG

A vacant car dealership lot in downtown Las Vegas caught on fire on Dec. 7, 2018.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said firefighters responded to a "two alarm fire" that destroyed an old downtown car dealership Thursday night.

According to fire officials, dispatchers received several 911 calls at around 9:40 p.m. that a building at 1715 Fremont Street, near Bruce Street, had black smoke coming out of it.

When firefighters arrived, they noticed the smoke was coming from the roof of a one-story, brick building, LVFR said. A few minutes later, the fire broke through the roof of the building.

"Because of the intensity of the fire, a second alarm was requested to respond to the fire," LVFR said.

Firefighters had a majority of the fire under control within 45 minutes, according to LVFR. The roof had collapsed and trapped burning material inside, which created thick smoke in the area. Firefighters poured water onto the rubble and were expected to for several hours.

LVFR said the building had been vacant for several years and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

