LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said firefighters responded to a "two alarm fire" that destroyed an old downtown car dealership Thursday night.
According to fire officials, dispatchers received several 911 calls at around 9:40 p.m. that a building at 1715 Fremont Street, near Bruce Street, had black smoke coming out of it.
When firefighters arrived, they noticed the smoke was coming from the roof of a one-story, brick building, LVFR said. A few minutes later, the fire broke through the roof of the building.
"Because of the intensity of the fire, a second alarm was requested to respond to the fire," LVFR said.
Firefighters had a majority of the fire under control within 45 minutes, according to LVFR. The roof had collapsed and trapped burning material inside, which created thick smoke in the area. Firefighters poured water onto the rubble and were expected to for several hours.
LVFR said the building had been vacant for several years and no injuries were reported.
Dangerous BACKDRAFT occurred at beginning of fire, no injuries. #PIO1News pic.twitter.com/p3gWaBKi4C— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) December 7, 2018
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.