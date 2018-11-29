LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire and Rescue crews responded to an early morning fire in downtown Las Vegas.
Public information officer Tim Szymanski said a boarded up vacant duplex that is usually used by squatters ignited into flames in the 900 block of Casino Center Boulevard, near Charleston Boulevard at 3:40 a.m.
No injuries were reported. A cause of the fire has not been determined.
Szymanski said no other properties in the are were damaged.
(1) comment
We know the cause........Squatters.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.