LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire and Rescue crews responded to an early morning fire in downtown Las Vegas. 

Public information officer Tim Szymanski said a boarded up vacant duplex that is usually used by squatters ignited into flames in the 900 block of Casino Center Boulevard, near Charleston Boulevard at 3:40 a.m.

No injuries were reported. A cause of the fire has not been determined. 

Szymanski said no other properties in the are were damaged. 

ApathyMinion
ApathyMinion

We know the cause........Squatters.

