LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHS) announced Thursday that it is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations to all enrolled veterans, regardless of age.
According to a news release, VASNHS will be providing first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to enrolled veterans by appointment or walk-in from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center.
Vaccines provided during Saturday's event will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis. The release notes that the goal is to vaccinate all eligible veterans who walk in during the event. However, if demand exceeds available supply, veterans will need to return at a later date to receive the vaccine.
In order to keep accurate count, traffic will be limited to a single point-of-entry through the West Entrance to the medical center. Veterans interested in receiving the vaccine must be enrolled with VASNHS prior to their arrival for the clinic on Saturday as no on-site enrollment services will be available during this event.
Additionally, officials note that VASNHS has received and will begin offering the Moderna and Janssen COVID-19 vaccines at our community VA clinics for the first time. However, vaccinations at these clinics are currently by-appointment only.
The North Las Vegas VA Medical Center will continue to offer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine only. Veterans who receive the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine must receive their second dose of the same brand and from the same location, the release notes.
Effective Thursday, according to officials, the following groups are eligible to receive the vaccine at VASNHS during normal hours of operation:
- Veterans of any age can receive their vaccine on a walk-in basis during our normal vaccine clinic hours (weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center.
- Veterans may receive a text via VetText that will allow them to schedule their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at the North Las Vegas VAMC or Primary Care Clinics.
- Veterans can also schedule a vaccine appointment at the North Las Vegas VAMC or Primary Care Clinics by calling (702) 791-9185. (Please note: This is a reservation time block vs. an exact appointment time and Veterans should be prepared for a brief wait prior to receiving their vaccine).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.