LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Utah Shakespeare Festival will sell items from its storage units which are "packed to the ceiling" with odds and ends including children's costumes, props and decorations.
The theater will sell thousands of items in a public sale on Sept. 26, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. The sale will take place on adjacent to the festival complex at Shakespeare Lane in Cedar City, Utah.
“The Festival has never had a sale of this size and scope; so it will be fun to see the variety and the amount of items available—and to offer an enjoyable and safe community event during this summer and fall of canceled theater," said Donn Jersey, development and communication director.
Jersey added that items on sale would be "inexpensive, even cheap" in price, and that COVID-19 health restrictions would be maintained at the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.