LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A mysterious "monolith" discovered earlier this week in the middle of rural Utah has been removed by an unknown person or group, the Utah Bureau of Land Management said Saturday.
The BLM's statement said it was removed on November 27:
We have received credible reports that the illegally installed structure, referred to as the “monolith” has been removed from Bureau of Land Management (BLM) public lands by an unknown party.
The BLM did not remove the structure which is considered private property. We do not investigate crimes involving private property which are handled by the local sheriff’s office.
The structure has received international and national attention and we received reports that a person or group removed it on the evening of Nov. 27.
Officers from the Utah Department of Public Safety's Aero Bureau were flying by helicopter last Wednesday, helping the Division of Wildlife Resources count bighorn sheep in southeastern Utah, when they spotted the figure.
"I'm assuming it's some new wave artist or something or, you know, somebody that was a big ("2001: A Space Odyssey") fan," pilot Bret Hutchings told CNN affiliate KSL, referencing a scene in the 1968 film where a black monolith appears.
It is not yet clear who put the monolith there, DPS said.
