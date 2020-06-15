LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The United States Postal Service said 16 letter carriers were attacked by dogs in Las Vegas last year.
In a media release, the Postal Service asked dog owners to make sure their pets are securely locked up to ensure the carrier's safety.
A total of 5,803 postal employees were attacked by dogs in 2019, the Postal Service said.
Details of dozen-plus bites or attacks in Las Vegas were not released.
"When a carrier feels unsafe, mail service could be interrupted, not only for the dog owner but for the entire neighborhood. When mail service is interrupted, mail will have to be picked up at the Post Office and service will not be restored until the dog is properly restrained," the release said.
In a ranking of major U.S. cities, Las Vegas was near the bottom, while Houston (83) and Los Angeles (74) topped the list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.