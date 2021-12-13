LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The United States Postal Service has extended the date to receive letters for its 109-year-old USPS Operation Santa program.
Operation Santa gives struggling families the opportunity to make holiday gift giving a little easier. Families looking to receive gifts should write a letter, put it in an envelope affixed with a First-Class Mail Forever stamp, and make sure to include a full return address and send it to Santa's official workshop address: Santa Claus, 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888. Letters without full return addresses or names will not be posted for adoption.
Letters must be post marked by Wednesday, December 15, and will be uploaded to USPSOperationSanta.com for potential adoption until Wednesday, December 22.
Letter writers can ask for any item, but the more specific writers are with sizes, colors, styles, favorite authors, book titles, toys, etc., the better chances their wishes will be granted if the letter is adopted.
For those that would like to adopt a letter, you can register online. Once approved, letter adopters can visit the website above, read through the posted letters, pick one or more that they'd like to adopt, and follow the directions on how to grant that special wish. For security reasons, all potential adopters must be checked through a short registration and ID verification process before they can adopt any letter. If you’ve adopted letters in the past, you must still be verified each year.
USPS Operation Santa started more than 109 years ago when the Postal Service began receiving letters to Santa from kids across the country. It wasn’t until 1912 that Postmaster General Frank Hitchcock authorized local Postmasters to allow postal employees and customers to respond to the letters. So far more than 22,000 letters have been adopted through the program.
