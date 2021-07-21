LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A $10,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to the arrest of robbery suspects, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said Wednesday.
About 4:10 p.m. on July 19, a USPS letter carrier was robbed at gunpoint in the 9900 block of Trailwood Drive in Summerlin.
The suspects were last seen wearing a hoodie and face mask.
"The suspects should be considered armed and dangerous," USPS said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and (say “Law Enforcement”) Reference Case No. 3428956. All information will be kept confidential.
