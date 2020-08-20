LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A contracted United States Postal Service mail carrier was sentenced to six months in federal prison and one year of supervised release for stealing mail.
David Stephen Bangs II, 34, of Henderson, Nevada pleaded guilty to one count of mail theft on February 4, 2020.
According to court documents, Bangs worked for the postal service from April 1, 2018 to August 7, 2019. Customers began complaining that mail was missing or opened in June 2019.
Bangs was identified as the mail carrier for the neighborhood reporting the complaints.
USPS investigated Bang's route and it was discovered that money was stolen from a test letter. During an interview, Bangs admitted to targeting customer mail that had he believed had cash. He confessed that money was stolen from around 67 people.
“Our office is proud to partner with the U.S. Postal Service to stop mail theft in our Nevada communities — including by holding accountable those who betray the public’s trust,” said U.S. Attorney Nicholas Trutanich.
(2) comments
Why no picture? Ah well guess I’ll put a pair of black loafers 👞 & hit the porch!
Say it ain't so! These people will be in possession of our ballots. It certainly makes me feel secure to know that my ballot is in the hands of people with such high integrity.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.