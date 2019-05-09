LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Looking to renew your passport, or need to apply for one? The United States Postal Service said it would be hosting a passport fair at its Crossroads Station in Las Vegas on May 12.
The address for the passport fair is 6210 North Jones Boulevard, just of County Highway 215. USPS said the fair is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The passport fair will help residents with applying or renewing their passports, as well as with passport photos and passport cards, according to USPS. Customers will be assisted on a first-come, first-serve basis.
USPS said no appointments were required.
Postal Service employees will help customers with applications, fees and photos to make the process easier. USPS said customers must bring valid forms of identification and proof of U.S. citizenship.
The Postal Service accepts these documents as proof of citizenship:
- A previously issued passport book
- A certified birth certificate issued by the city, county or state
- Hospital-issued birth certificates are not accepted
- Consular report of a birth abroad or birth certificate
- Naturalization certificate
- Certificate of citizenship
Customers can bring one of these items as a valid ID at the passport fair:
- Naturalization certificate
- Valid driver's license
- Current government ID (city, state or federal)
- Current military ID
The passport application also requires a recent 2 inch by 2 inch photo. Fees included when applying for a passport are:
- $110 for applicants 16-years-old or older; $80 for 16 or younger applicants
- $35 processing fee to the Postal Service
- $15 if an applicant needs their photo taken
Anyone 16-years-old or younger must be accompanied by both parents when applying for a passport. Applicants who are 16 and 17 must have at least one parent accompanying them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.