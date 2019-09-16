Planning an international trip? Henderson is holding a Passport Fair this weekend.
The Passport Fair, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22, offers customers one-stop shopping for passports, passport photos and passport cards, officials said in a news release.
The event is being held at the Henderson Main Post Office, 404 S. Boulder Highway.
USPS employees will assist customers with passport applications, fees and photos. The Postal Service recommends travelers apply for a passport or passport card at least two months prior to departure and bring all required documentation to the event.
Identification, including a copy, is required to prove U.S. citizenship, such as:
- Previously issued, undamaged U.S. passport
- Certified birth certificate issued by the city, county, or state (Hospital-issued birth certificates are not acceptable)
- Consular report of birth abroad or birth certificate
- Naturalization certificate
- Certificate of citizenship
In addition, one current ID is required, such as:
- Naturalization certificate
- Valid driver's license
- Current government ID (city, state or federal)
- Current military ID (military and dependents)
Fees are as follows:
- Check or money order to Dept. of State ($110 for 16 and over; $80 for under 16);
- $35 to the Postal Service for its processing fee (set by the Department of State);
- $15 per photo.
Children under 16 must be accompanied by both parents when applying for a passport; ages 16 & 17 must have at least one parent present.
To make the process as quick as possible, applicants are strongly encouraged to print and complete their applications ahead of time by going online at usps.com/passport.
