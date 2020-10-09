LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it will allow free school meals through the end of the school year.
When the USDA approved the Clark County School District's school meal waiver application in September, the district was authorized to provide free school meals to all students (regardless of eligibility) through December. On Friday, the USDA said that summer food service options will be allowed to continue through June 30, 2021.
The CCSD said on Friday that it is looking into options regarding extending free school meals past December.
Districts across the U.S. have been using summer food service programs to continue providing free meals to students as they did over the summer during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
With the extension through the end of the school year, schools will be able to continue distributing meals outside of the typically required group setting and meal times. Moreover, parents and guardians can continue picking up school meals for their children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.