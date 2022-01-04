Many homebuyers are dropping out of the market

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas real estate remains a hot commodity, according to a new Zillow ranking.

Zillow ranked the hottest real estate markets in the U.S. for 2022. Las Vegas came in at number 12 out of the 50 largest U.S. markets.

Tampa took the top spot on the list. Zillow said the Sun Belt dominated the top 10 list due to relatively affordable living and good weather.

The top 10 hottest real estate markets according to Zillow are:

  1. Tampa
  2. Jacksonville
  3. Raleigh
  4. San Antonio
  5. Charlotte
  6. Nashville
  7. Atlanta
  8. Phoenix
  9. Orlando
  10. Austin

