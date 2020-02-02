MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) -- A woman was tackled after apparently trying to run on the field at Super Bowl 54.
Security personnel caught the woman before she got onto the playing surface.
An Associated Press photographer captured images of the woman being tackled by security before she made it onto the playing surface.
