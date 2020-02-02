49ers Chiefs Super Bowl Football

Security personnel tackle a woman who tried to run onto the field during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

 John Bazemore

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) -- A woman was tackled after apparently trying to run on the field at Super Bowl 54.

Security personnel caught the woman before she got onto the playing surface.

An Associated Press photographer captured images of the woman being tackled by security before she made it onto the playing surface.

