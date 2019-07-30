MIAMI (AP) -- Two Transportation Security Administration agents have been placed on administrative leave after an offensive display was discovered in a baggage screening area at Miami International Airport.
The TSA says in a statement that the incident happened in a part of the airport not open to the public. The display was immediately removed and an investigation was launched.
The agency said it "does not tolerate racist or offensive behavior."
The statement did not include the names of the two officers who have been suspended or any additional details, including when the incident occurred. News outlets reported the display included a noose.
