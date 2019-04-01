NEW YORK (AP) -- A technical outage is impacting major airlines and causing flight delays that may impact travel.
The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday that several airlines were dealing with computer issues. The agency recommended people contact their airline directly for flight information and updates.
There are delays already at airports in Chicago, New York, Boston, Atlanta, Miami and Detroit.
A representative with McCarran International Airport said the system outage was not affecting airport operations at this time.
Dan Landson of Southwest Airlines said there was an outage with a vendor that services multiple carriers with data used in flight planning. Southwest said it lifted an internal ground stop at 7:05 Eastern that had been implemented for about 40 minutes.
The airline anticipates scattered delays and said that travelers should check its website for the latest updates on specific flights.
Delta said some of its flights were impacted.
A spokesperson for Delta said, "A brief third-party technology issue that prevented some Delta Connection flights from being dispatched on time this morning has been resolved. No cancellations are expected due to the issue and our teams are working to resolve some resulting delays. We apologize to customers for any inconvenience."
By 5:45 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said the issue had been resolved. The FAA advised travelers to contact individual airlines for information on specific delays.
