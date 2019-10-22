GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina school system has suspended three students after they missed a deadline to get vaccinated.
The News & Observer of Raleigh reports Pitt County Schools spokeswoman Jennifer Johnson said the system sent warnings to almost 300 kids who hadn’t been immunized. Johnson says the district follows state law, which requires parents get their children immunized within 30 days of enrollment. She confirmed the three suspensions.
According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, children who don’t show immunization records by the end of the 30-day period are “prohibited from attending school or child care” until the immunization process starts or the documents are provided.
School officials say that as of last week, the three children were on “medical suspension,” which is not a disciplinary action.
