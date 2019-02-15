WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump announced Friday he has signed the appropriate paperwork to declare an emergency on the border so he can build the wall.
Trump said he expects legal challenges to his decision to declare a national emergency to erect barriers between the U.S. and Mexico but said he'll be vindicated.
Trump described how the decision will be challenged and work its way through the courts, including up to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Critics have accused Trump of abusing his authority.
Trump says he shouldn't be sued but predicted, "We will be very successful in court."
He adds: "Sadly, we'll be sued and sadly it will go through a process and happily we'll win."
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted a photo of Trump signing the declaration Friday in the moments before his scattershot Rose Garden news conference.
President @realDonaldTrump signs the Declaration for a National Emergency to address the national security and humanitarian crisis at the Southern Border. pic.twitter.com/0bUhudtwvS— Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) February 15, 2019
Trump told stories, without providing evidence, of horrific abuse of women being smuggled across the U.S.-Mexico border. He also said the border wall would be needed to battel drug cartels as part of a "virtual invasion" from Mexico.
The president declared a national emergency and would find other funds for the wall after expressing unhappiness about a congressional border security deal.
Families of people killed by illegal immigrants were in attendance at the news conference.
Trump said many other presidents have declared national emergencies. But the presidents he has cited did not use emergency powers to pay for projects that Congress wouldn't support.
Emergency declarations by former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton were overwhelmingly for the purpose of addressing crises that emerged abroad. Many blocked foreign interests or terrorist-linked entities from access to funds. Some prohibited certain imports from or investments to countries associated with human rights abuses.
A list compiled by the Brennan Center says Clinton declared 17 national emergencies, Bush 13 and Obama 12.
Trump said Friday he will use executive powers to bypass Congress, which approved far less money for border barriers than he had sought. Trump plans to siphon billions of dollars from federal military construction and counterdrug efforts for his long-promised U.S.-Mexico border wall.
The move is already drawing bipartisan criticism on Capitol Hill and is expected to face rounds of legal challenges.
