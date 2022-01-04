(CNN) - Someone still has the chance to become the first Powerball jackpot winner of 2022. The lottery’s jackpot has jumped to $575 million after no one won in Monday night’s drawing.
The winning numbers drawn Monday night were 02, 13, 32, 33, 48, and 22.
Powerball said in a news release early Tuesday that no ticket matched all six numbers. The jackpot then rose to the 9th largest jackpot in Powerball history.
If someone wins, they will be able to choose between a lump sum cash-out of $408.3 million or choose to receive the entire $575 million in 30 payments made over 29 years.
No one has won the jackpot in almost three months.
In the Monday night drawing, the top-winning tickets included a $2 million ticket sold in Montana and two $1 million tickets sold in Connecticut and Texas, according to Powerball.
Powerball says the overall odds of winning the top prize are one in 292 million.
Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.