BENTON COUNTY, MS (CNN/AP) -- Authorities are investigating a deadly school bus crash in Mississippi.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol said the driver was killed and at least seven children were hurt in Tuesday morning's crash.
The bus appears to have rolled, landing on the side of the road.
Benton County school Superintendent Steve Bostick tells WMC-TV he believes the driver, Chester Cole, had some kind of medical emergency. Bostick says Cole had been working for the school district for five years.
Seven children between the ages of 7 and 13 were on the bus at the time. All were taken to hospitals in and around Memphis, Tennessee, some by helicopter.
Troopers say no other vehicles were involved in the wreck on U.S. Highway 72 west of Walnut.
