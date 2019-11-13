Nickelodeon struck a deal with Netflix to produce new TV shows and movies for the streaming service, they announced on Wednesday.
Along with it might come a SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff centered on the character Squidward, the New York Times reported. The "music-based project" was part of a reported $200 million deal between the two companies.
The series and films are to be based on existing and new Nickelodeon characters, though not many details have been revealed.
“Nickelodeon has generated scores of characters that kids love, and we look forward to telling wholly original stories that re-imagine and expand on the worlds they inhabit,” said Netflix vice president of original animation, Melissa Cobb, in a prepared press statement. “We’re thrilled to continue collaborating with Brian Robbins, Ramsey Naito, and the creative team at Nickelodeon in new ways as we look to find fresh voices and bring bold stories to our global audience on Netflix.”
It wasn't yet known if older Nickelodeon shows would appear on Netflix.
