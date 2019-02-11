Capitol dome in Washington

President Donald Trump is expected to announce during Tuesday's State of the Union address that his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will take place in Vietnam on February 27 and 28, according to a source familiar with the summit's planning and Trump's planned remarks.

WASHINGTON (Meredith/AP) — Negotiators in Congress say they have reached an agreement in principle to fund the government and avoid another partial government shutdown.

The emerging agreement was announced by a group of lawmakers, including Republican Sen. Richard Shelby and Democratic Rep. Nita Lowey, after a closed-door meeting on Capitol Hill.

The talks had cratered over the weekend because of Democratic demands to limit immigrant detentions by federal authorities, but lawmakers apparently broke through that impasse Monday evening.

Now they will need the support of President Donald Trump, whose signature will be needed ahead of the deadline at midnight Friday.

If lawmakers don't act, hundreds of thousands of federal workers will be furloughed for a second time this year.

