McDonald's is selling Quarter-Pounder candle pack with scents like beef, onions and cheese

(CNN/Meredith) -- McDonald's is putting the smells of its iconic Quarter-Pounder with Cheese in a candle.
Well, six candles to be exact.
The Quarter-Pounder scented pack features bun, ketchup, pickle, cheese, onion, and beef candles.
You can burn them individually -- or all at once for the smell of the burger.
The candles aren't for sale yet, but you can check them out on McDonald’s Golden Arches Unlimited merchandise website, where it says “coming soon.”
