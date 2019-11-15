LAS VEGAS (CNN) -- Police say they've arrested a man who told them he drove a woman from Pennsylvania to the Nevada desert, then suffocated her.
Even though he's facing multiple charges right now related to Jamie Feden's disappearance, John Chapman hasn't been charged in her death.
Feden had not been seen since September.
"She was a very loving type of a person and I think she was taken advantage of by someone who was a predator," Bethel Park Police Chief Timothy O'Connor said.
Feden suffered from vater syndrome, which police say limits her mental capacity. Investigators say Chapman confessed to police that he drove Feden to Las Vegas to look at homes, then to the desert for a photo shoot.
According to a criminal complaint filed in the case, Chapman "bound the victim's hands and feet with plastic zip ties, and affixed her to a signpost. He then applied duct tape to her mouth, and then to her nose until such a time that she was unable to breathe."
He said after she suffocated he untied her, removed the tape and her clothing and left her there.
But Chapman hasn't been charged with homicide.
"Any kind of homicide charges that if it occurred in Nevada and if there was a body is found out there would fall within their realm and they'd have to assume prosecution," O'Connor said.
Police said while Feden was missing, her the family said someone reached out to them from her Facebook Messenger account, pretending to be Feden. However, according to police, Chapman was on the other end.
Chapman's family says he and Feden met at either a high school or college for students with special education needs. They also say Chapman is married.
His family thought he was going on a work trip when the incident with Feden allegedly happened.
Detectives in Las Vegas said they found a body that fits many of Feden's unique characteristics, but the body hasn't been officially identified yet.
