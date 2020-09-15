The city of Louisville, Kentucky, has settled a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old EMT killed by police six months ago.
A source told CNN Tuesday the agreement was a multimillion dollar settlement.
Taylor's family sued the city after Louisville Metro Police officers broke down the door to her apartment and fatally shot Taylor while executing a late-night, "no-knock" warrant in a narcotics investigation on March 13.
The mayor of Louisville is expected to announce the settlement later Tuesday in a joint press conference with the Taylor family attorneys.
Attorney Sam Aguilar confirmed to CNN there is a settlement in the case.
"The city's response in this case has been delayed and it's been frustrating, but the fact that they've been willing to sit down and talk significant reform was a step in the right direction and hopefully a turning point," he said.
A CNN review of the shooting found that police believed Taylor was home alone when she was in fact accompanied by her boyfriend, who was legally armed. That miscalculation, along with the decision to press forward with a high-risk, forced-entry raid under questionable circumstances, contributed to the deadly outcome.
None of the three officers involved in the flawed raid has been charged with a crime. One officer, Brett Hankinson, was fired in late June for "wantonly and blindly" firing 10 rounds into her apartment, then-interim Louisville Police Chief Robert Schroeder wrote.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, the first Black person to hold the post and a Republican rising star, was made a special prosecutor in the case earlier this year, and the FBI has opened an investigation as well. The officers were not wearing body cameras, police said.
A grand jury has been empaneled to investigate the shooting, though an announcement has not been made about those proceedings.
Cameron is expected to announce a charging decision soon, though he has declined to provide a specific timeline.
"My office is continually asked about a timeline regarding the investigation into the death of Ms. Breonna Taylor. An investigation, if done properly, cannot follow a specific timeline," Cameron tweeted last week.
