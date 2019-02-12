NEW YORK (AP) -- Federal prosecutors say a jury has reached a verdict in the U.S. trial of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.
The verdict came on the sixth day of the jury's deliberations.
The trial testimony lasted nearly three months and the jurors have been tasked with deciding on 10 separate counts.
Federal prosecutors say Guzman's Sinaloa cartel amassed billions of dollars importing tons of cocaine, heroin and marijuana into the U.S.
The defense has accused prosecution cooperators of making him a scapegoat for their own crimes.
