LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Those looking for the perfect Valentine's Day gift for the fast food lovers in their life, look no further.
In-N-Out is now selling "Drink Cup Shoes" designed to look like the eatery's iconic red and white drink cups.
The laceless, slip-on shoes, which are available for men, women and children, feature In-N-Out's red palm trees design. The inside of the shoe features red insoles. The burger chain's logo is also stamped on the heel.
"They'll go a lot farther than a box of chocolates," said In-N-Out's Instagram post announcing the shoes.
The shoes are available for purchase now on the shop.in-n-out.com website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.