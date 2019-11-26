Planning to go hiking at the Grand Canyon over the Thanksgiving holiday? Make sure you are prepared for icy conditions.
Grand Canyon officials are warning visitors after a photo that went viral shows hikers sliding down the park's icy trails while wearing tennis shoes.
The top part of Grand Canyon trails are icy!— Grand Canyon NPS (@GrandCanyonNPS) November 25, 2019
Don't risk it - like these folks.
If you plan to hike this week bring your shoe traction devices and trekking poles - or purchase them in village shops: (shoe traction $20-$45) (Rent poles at General Store $3 per pole per day) pic.twitter.com/VkaVKtlOq4
"If you plan to hike this week, bring your shoe traction devices and treffing poles or purchase in the village shops: (shoe traction $20-$45) (Rent poles at General Store $3 per pole per day)," officials tweeted.
