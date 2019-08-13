WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA (FOX5/CNN) -- Three dogs died last week in North Carolina due to toxic algae, and now their owners have a warning for pet owners.
Melissa Martin and Denise Mintz said they took their dogs Abby, Izzy and Harpo to a pond in on Thursday night to cool off. But within 15 minutes of leaving the pond, Abby, a West Highland white terrier, began to have a seizure.
Martin rushed her to a veterinary hospital, with Izzy and Harpo right behind her. Upon their arrival, Izzy, also a Westie, started seizing, and both terriers rapidly declined. Then Harpo, her 6-year-old "doodle" mix therapy dog, began to seize and show signs of liver failure.
By midnight Friday, all three dogs had died, she said.
Izzy, Abby and Harpo died from the toxic algae. All three experienced liver failure, Martin said. The culprit, Martin's veterinarian said, was poisoning from blue-green algae present in the pond where they played.
"What started out as a fun night for them has ended in the biggest loss of our lives," Martin wrote in a Facebook post that has since been shared more than 15,000 times.
Martin told CNN she didn't notice the algae at first, but her veterinarian told her that what appeared to be debris from flowers were blooms of cyanobacteria.
She said she didn't see any signs warning of toxic algae near the pond, which sits next to a popular walking trail. It's her mission now, she says, to erect signs about toxic waters and warn pet owners about the blooms.
"I will not stop until I make positive change," she said. "I will not lose my dogs for nothing."
