GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) -- A shooting at a Montana casino has left three people dead and another injured.
A suspect was later tracked down and killed by Great Falls police.
Authorities say the shooting at the Emerald City Casino in Great Falls happened about 2 a.m. Tuesday. Police found the bodies of three victims inside the casino when they arrived.
A fourth victim was located a short time later. A police statement says that person is recovering from unspecified injuries at a hospital in Great Falls. The suspect was found by police in another part of the city and was fatally shot by police about 5:45 a.m.
An elementary school near the place where police killed the suspect canceled classes.
