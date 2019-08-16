Planes at McCarran Airport

Planes are seen here on the tarmac at McCarran International Airport. 

 Jason Westerhaus / FOX5

Travelers entering the U.S. are experiencing delays because of a technology outage affecting Customs and Border Protection stations at several major airports.

CBP said Friday that it was experiencing a temporary outage with its processing systems and was working to fix the problem.

About 3:40 p.m., CBP tweeted the affected systems were coming back online. The agency said it would continue to monitor the incident. 

There was no indication the disruption was malicious in nature.

McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas was being affected by the outage, airport spokeswoman Christine Crews said.

Crews said Customs at McCarran was not shut down, and was running on backup procedures. She added that lines for Customs can sometimes be long even when everything is operating normally, and that the airport was not experiencing abnormally long wait times Friday afternoon.

Airports tweeted that CBP officers were manually processing travelers -- Americans as well as foreign visitors. Some travelers tweeted photos and videos of huge lines.

CBP said its officers are processing travelers as quickly as possible while maintaining security.

