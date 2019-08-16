Travelers entering the U.S. are experiencing delays because of a technology outage affecting Customs and Border Protection stations at several major airports.
CBP said Friday that it was experiencing a temporary outage with its processing systems and was working to fix the problem.
About 3:40 p.m., CBP tweeted the affected systems were coming back online. The agency said it would continue to monitor the incident.
There was no indication the disruption was malicious in nature.
McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas was being affected by the outage, airport spokeswoman Christine Crews said.
Crews said Customs at McCarran was not shut down, and was running on backup procedures. She added that lines for Customs can sometimes be long even when everything is operating normally, and that the airport was not experiencing abnormally long wait times Friday afternoon.
CBP is experiencing a temporary outage with its processing systems at various air ports of entry & is taking immediate action to address the technology disruption. CBP officers continue to process international travelers using alternative procedures until systems are back online.— CBP (@CBP) August 16, 2019
Airports tweeted that CBP officers were manually processing travelers -- Americans as well as foreign visitors. Some travelers tweeted photos and videos of huge lines.
CBP said its officers are processing travelers as quickly as possible while maintaining security.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.