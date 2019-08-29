(CNN) -- A construction worker was killed while working on Disneyland property in Anaheim, California, early Thursday, police said.
The 38-year-old man was working for a contractor for the park when he became pinned under a large metal plate in a trench, Anaheim Police Sgt. Daron Wyatt said.
The worker was installing a large pipe when "construction equipment struck a crossbeam, dislodged the plate, which fell and struck him," Wyatt said.
Anaheim Fire and Rescue were able to rescue him from the trench, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
"We are saddened by this tragic accident involving a contractor and on behalf of Disneyland Resort extend our deepest sympathies to this gentleman's family, friends and coworkers," said Liz Jaeger, Disneyland Resort spokeswoman.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.