LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A company that manufactures vitamins has initiated a voluntary recall of some of its gummy products.
Church and Dwight Co. Inc. has identified the possible presence of a metallic mesh material in products after an investigation of two consumer reports.
The products being recalled were manufactured in a four-day period from October 29 through November 3, 2020 and they were distributed November 13, 2020 through April 9, 2021.
No consumer injury has been reported, but in some cases, ingesting metallic material could lead to damage of the digestive tract.
If you've purchased the following items, you're advised to stop consumption immediately:
- vitafusion Kids Melatonin (50ct)
- vitafusion Fiber Well (200ct)
- vitafusion SleepWell (250ct)
- vitafusion MultiVites (150ct)
- vitafusion Melatonin (44ct)
- vitafusion Melatonin (140ct)
- vitafusion Fiber Well (90ct)
If your bottle was recalled, you can get a refund by calling 1 (800) 981-4710 before throwing it away. Click here to see how you can find if your bottle was recalled.
