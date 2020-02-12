(CNN) -- Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price resigned on Wednesday, according to a statement from the party.
"The fact is that Democrats deserved better than what happened on caucus night," he wrote in a letter to members of the State Central Committee. "As chair of this party, I am deeply sorry for what happened and bear the responsibility for any failures on behalf of the Iowa Democratic Party.
While it is my desire to stay in this role and see this process through to completion, I do believe it is time for the Iowa Democratic Party to begin looking forward, and my presence in my current role makes that more difficult."
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
