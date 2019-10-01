Marking another milestone for the California Condor Recovery Program, Condor chick #1000 recently took its first flight from its nest cave in Zion National Park.
On Sept. 25, chick #1000 became the first wild-hatched chick to successfully fledge within Zion since recovery efforts began in the late 1990's and likely the first in the park in over 100 years, according to the National Park Service.
Two park visitors witnessed the chick's first flight and immediately reported the news to National Park Service staff who confirmed the event. Although the chick's first flight was described as "ungraceful," officials said, it nonetheless managed to land safely. Chick #1000, or "1K," is doing well and is being tended to by both parents, condors 409 (mother) and 523 (father).
Park rangers and volunteers are keeping a close eye on "1K" since it left the nest cave and are regularly observing the chick flapping its long wings.
Although most condors take their first flights when they are about 6 months old, chick #1000 fledged at 4.5 months.
Currently 96 condors are flying free in northern Arizona and southern Utah, officials said.
