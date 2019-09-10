Boeing is now dealing with another setback.
The company announced Tuesday its 777-X plane failed a safety test.
The test involved bending the wings of the plane while parked. Boeing said the wings were bent to a level far beyond anything expected in commercial service.
But during the test, part of the fuselage depressurized.
Boeing also faces more serious problems with the 737 Max, which has 4,500 unfilled orders.
Nearly 400 of the already-delivered jets have been grounded since mid-March, following two fatal crashes that killed all 346 people on board.
